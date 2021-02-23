'Kushti' in Kerala, 'dosti' in Delhi, Pralhad Joshi accuses Left, Congress of hypocrisy

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 23 (ANI): Ahead of state Assembly elections in several states, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Left parties of hypocrisy, saying that both are friends in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu but are fighting against each other in Kerala.



"Left Democratic Front and United Democratic Front are fighting in Kerala. 'Kushti' in Kerala, 'dosti' in Delhi and other places. See the hypocrisy of these parties. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee supporting Congress in Delhi but not doing the same in West Bengal as Congress has become a liability on various regional parties," Pralhad Joshi told reporters at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

Further slamming the Left parties and Congress, the Union Minister said, "Hypocrisy of the Left is that they are supporting Congress in Delhi, West Bengal. They (Congress and Left) are friends in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu also. You don't want to believe Politburo in Kerala but you choose to do in West Bengal: I ask Rahul Gandhi do you believe in democracy or hypocrisy."

Politics is not just for grabbing power and having "some alliance here and some alliance there," Joshi questioned Rahul Gandhi to clarify his position on why the party has a different alliance in different states.

The Union Minister also said, "Rahul Gandhi is trying to become 'actor on tractor'. If you are in favour of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), then, why is there no APMC in Kerala? Rahul Gandhi, your government in Punjab has brought a law under which a farmer who breaks the agreement he could be sent to jail."

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in several states, Joshi emphasised that "BJP will form the government in Bengal. In Tamil Nadu, NDA will come back. In Puducherry, I am assuring you today that in South India, it will be the second government of the BJP. In Kerala, the momentum has started. Very hugely we are going to gain and there will be many surprises."

On the issue of the Sabrimala temple issue, the BJP leader said, "Only for the sake of votes, they are trying to raise the Sabrimala issue today. They did not seriously agitate and did not educate Rahul Gandhi, what is the sentiment of the people. They are only trying to woo the Muslim community for their votes."

This press conference comes ahead of the Assembly elections slated for Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)