Kuswaha returns to JDU, Nitish rewards him with key post

Sources have said that Nitish Kumar created the "national parliamentary board president" post just for Kushwaha, to honour him on his return.

Patna, March 15 (IANS) Prominent Kushwaha leader from Bihar -- RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha, whose party merged with Nitish Kumar's JDU, has been rewarded with key post in the Janata Dal United as its national parliamentary board president.

A large number of members and supporters of the former RLSP, were also given primary membership of the JDU on Sunday as the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party merged with the ruling JDU at an event here.

Kushwaha, along with his supporters, were given membership certificates in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The absence of JDU national president R.C.P. Singh from the event was seen as striking.

Kushwaha's body language was positive. While addressing the gathering in Patna, he said that he had contributed during formation of JDU and strengthened it till 2009. Kushwaha separated from JDU in 2009 and formed new party called Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP)

"Now, I return home again. People asked what terms and conditions I joined JDU. I want to clear them that there is no term and condition between me and JDU. I have only one goal to strengthen secularism and social justice in Bihar. I also want to strengthen the hand of our CM Nitish Kumar," Kushwaha said.

Nitish Kumar was also excited during the event. He appreciated the work of Upendra Kushwaha.

"We have had a series of meetings in the past along with our state president Vashistha Narayan Singh. I am really happy that Upendra Bhai is thinking about strengthening JDU. It has been proven also as a large number of his supporters have taken membership of JDU," Kumar said.

"The merger of RLSP in JDU is not a small development. It has a big meaning in the context of Bihar. We were one unit in the past and we are one today as well. Now, we will work together in the interest of Bihar and India," Kumar said.

JDU lost political ground in the recently concluded Bihar assembly election 2020 and one of the reasons was its depleting popularity including that of Nitish Kumar among backward castes and minority community. The party has faced serious challenges in Seemanchal region.

Kushwaha during the election had an alliance with AIMIM and BSP. Though Kushwaha's party was unable to win a single seat in the election but it's alliance partners especially AIMIM had given a good show and won 5 seats. BSP also managed to bag one seat. Moreover, these parties have cut sizable votes of parties like JDU, RJD and BJP.

Nitish Kumar wants to regain his lost ground through Upendra Kushwaha.

Kushwaha was elected first time in 2004 and his popularity among Kushwaha and Kurmi communities made him an important leader of Bihar. He was also union minister for state in the Narenra Modi government from 2014 to 2017.

--IANS

ajk/in