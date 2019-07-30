Kutch: Gang inspired by Dhoom 2 arrested for robbing cash from ATMs

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Gujarat police busted a gang, who seemed to have drawn inspiration from the film 'Dhoom 2' for committing robberies, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the masked robbers were involved in looting the cash from the ATMs installed at the outskirts of the state. The robbers use to spot ATMs with the help of Google Maps. After looting the cash from the ATMs, they used to push the speedy car into a moving truck in order to get away from the police.



"After receiving two complaints we analysed the robbery carefully. For looting the cash from the ATMs, the robbers used high-tech technology. They use to wear masks and gloves before entering the ATMs and damage the CCTV cameras. We got to know about their move of hiding the car inside the truck after we found that Bolero car in which they were traveling was not seen in the footages of some of the routes in the CCTV. The car was not even seen near the toll plaza. Then we suspected that they are using a truck to hide the car," said Parikshita Rathod, SP, East Kutch.

"We suspect that this gang is from Mewat area of Haryana because similar kind of robbery has also taken place there," she added. (ANI)

