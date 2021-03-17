Kuwait Foreign Minister arrives in India for two-day visit

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State of Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah arrived here on Wednesday for a two-day visit.



During his visit, Mohammed Al-Sabah will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

On March 2, Jaishankar and Al-Sabah had discussed bilateral cooperation and the regional situation between the two countries.

India recently dispatched a consignment of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines to assist Kuwait in its fight against the coronavirus.

"Made in India vaccines now reach Kuwait. Valuing our close friendship and strong ties," Jaishankar had tweeted. (ANI)

