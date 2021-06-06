Kuwait launches free PCR tests for Grade 12 students before exams

Kuwait City, June 7 (IANS) Kuwait launched on Sunday free PCR tests for unvaccinated students of Grade 12 to ensure their safety during the upcoming school exams next week.

The Kuwait's Ministry of Education said in a press statement that this measure comes in cooperation with the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time in a number of schools in each educational area in the country, the Xinhua news agency reported.