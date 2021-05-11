Kuwait lifts Eid Covid curfew, retains curbs

At a press conference on Monday, the Kuwaiti government spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem said the government decided to close all commercial activities from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting the from first day of Eid al-Fitr, except for pharmacies, food marketing outlets, restaurants, and maintenance services, Xinhua news agency.

Kuwait City, May 11 (IANS) Kuwait will lift the partial Covid-19 curfew starting from the first day of Eid al-Fitr festival, but some activities would remain restricted, the government announced.

Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to receive orders but only for takeaways at their doorstep, the spokesman added.

In addition, the government decided to reopen cinemas and theatres for people who have received a Covid-19 vaccine, and to continue the ban on entry of non-Kuwaiti travellers except for those approved by authorities, Al-Mezrem said.

Earlier in the day, Kuwait Directorate General for Civil Aviation announced indefinite suspension of direct commercial flights from Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, except for cargo flights.

Kuwait has so far reported 286,046 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,652 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/