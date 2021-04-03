Kuwait reports 1,233 new Covid-19 cases, 234,754 in total

Kuwait City, April 3 (IANS) The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Friday 1,233 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 234,754.

The ministry also announced eight more fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,327, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,384 to 219,257. A total of 14,170 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment, including 241 in the intensive care units, the Xinhua news agency reported.