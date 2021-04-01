Kuwait reports 1,418 new Covid-19 cases, 233,521 in total

Kuwait City, April 2 (IANS) The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Thursday 1,418 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 233,521.

The ministry also announced six more fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,319, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,293 to 217,873. A total of 14,329 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment, including 252 in the intensive care units, the Xinhua news agency reported.