Kuwait reports 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, 369,227 in total

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Kuwait registered on Wednesday 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 369,227, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said.



The ministry also announced 10 more fatalities, taking the death toll in Kuwait to 2,059, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,857 to 348,850.

A total of 18,318 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment, including 307 in the intensive care units, it said.

Earlier in the day, Director General of Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation Yousef Al-Fawzan said Kuwait's airport is ready to receive vaccinated non-Kuwaitis starting Aug. 1 following the government's recent decision. (ANI/Xinhua)

