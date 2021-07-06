Kuwait reports 1,977 new COVID-19 cases, 365,649 in total

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Kuwait registered on Monday 1,977 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 365,649, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said.



The ministry also announced 12 more fatalities, taking the death toll in Kuwait to 2,029, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,841 to 345,106.

A total of 18,514 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment, including 303 in the intensive care units, it said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that the average occupancy rate of COVID-19 wards in hospitals increased to 9 percent during last week, calling on the public to abide by health precautions and register for COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI/Xinhua)

