Kuwait to lift entry ban for vaccinated non-citizens from Aug

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, government spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem said the inbound travellers must present a certificate of Covid-19 vaccination to enter the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kuwait City, June 18 (IANS) Kuwait will lift the entry ban for vaccinated non-citizens from August, the government announced.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti citizens will not be able to travel outside the country unless they have received two doses of the vaccine approved by the Ministry of Health, he added.

In addition, those who have been vaccinated will be allowed into malls, gyms, salons, and restaurants from June 27, Al-Mezrem said.

Kuwait decided in February to stop the entry of non-citizens to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Kuwait has so far reported 334,216 coronavirus cases and 1,842 deaths.

