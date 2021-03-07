Kuwait's total COVID-19 cases surpass 200,000

Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Kuwait reported on Sunday 1,144 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 200,572.



The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced seven more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,127. The tally of recoveries nationwide rose by 956 to 186,187, while 13,258 coronavirus-related patients were receiving treatment.

Kuwait started on March 7 to impose a partial curfew, from 5 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) to 5 a.m., until April 8, as part of its efforts to curb the COVID-19 spread.

During the curfew time, all commercial activities will be suspended and people are allowed to go to mosques on foot, and pharmacies, shops to buy medical supplies, cooperative societies and markets are permitted to practice their activities only through delivery service.

In addition, the government also decided to close parks. Restaurants and cafes are allowed to serve through delivery only and taxis to transfer two passengers at a time.

According to the decision, non-Kuwaitis will be prevented from entering the Arab country until further notice. (ANI/Xinhua)

