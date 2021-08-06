KVIC's unique plastic mixed handmade paper gets patent for invention to recycle waste plastic

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has secured Patent registration for its innovative plastic-mixed handmade paper developed to reduce plastic menace from nature.



According to the official release by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, the patent certificate was issued to KVIC's Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute (KNHPI), Jaipur, on August 2, 2021, by the Controller of Patent, Intellectual Property of India.

The idea of developing plastic-mixed handmade paper was invented in September 2018, and in just two months, i.e. in November 2018, the project was executed by the team of scientists at KNHPI.

The plastic-mixed handmade paper was developed under Project REPLAN (REducing PLAstic from Nature). This is the first of its kind project in India, where plastic waste is de-structured, degraded, diluted and used with paper pulp while making handmade paper and thus reduces plastic waste from nature. The invention is aligned with the Prime Minister's call for fighting the menace of single-use plastic.

Granting of this patent is a big recognition of KVIC's unique innovation which is unprecedented in the world. The production of waste-plastic mixed handmade paper is likely to serve the twin objectives of protecting the environment alongside creating sustainable employment.

Nearly 2640 handmade paper-making units in the country under KVIC and State Khadi Boards have the potential of clearing approximately 3000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste plastic from nature every year. At the same time, it can also create thousands of new jobs like the collection of waste plastic, cleaning, and processing. It is an apt model of sustainable development, informed the ministry.

KVIC will also soon begin training entrepreneurs in making plastic mixed handmade paper and share technical know-how with the domestic paper industry.

The technology developed by KVIC uses both high and low-density waste polythene that not only adds extra strength to the paper but also reduces the cost by up to 34 per cent. The product is recyclable and eco-friendly. KVIC has developed products such as carry bags, envelopes, files/folders, etc. using plastic mixed handmade paper. So far KVIC has sold over 13 lakh plastic mixed handmade paper carry bags utilizing nearly 40 metric tones (MT) of waste plastic of Jaipur city while generating revenue of nearly Rs 1.30 crores. (ANI)

