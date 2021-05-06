Kyrgyz President signs new constitution

Bishkek, May 6 (IANS) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has signed the new Constitution which was adopted in a constitutional referendum held on April 11.

The signing took place on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to official data of the Central Election Commission of the country, 79.3 per cent of 1,322,124 voters, who took part in the referendum, voted for the new constitution, reports Xinhua news agency.