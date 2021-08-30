Kyrgyzstan to hold parliamentary elections on Nov 2b

The decree, signed on Sunday, clarifies that according to the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, adopted at a referendum on April 11, Parliament consists of 90 deputies and is elected for a five-year term, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bishkek, Aug 30 (IANS) President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a decree, setting the date for the parliamentary elections on November 28.

According to the amendments introduced on August 27 to the constitutional law on elections for the president and parliamentary deputies, the parliamentary elections will be held by using a mixed electoral system.

Fifty-four deputies are to be elected according to the proportional system in single electoral constituencies, while 36 deputies are to be elected from single-mandate constituencies on a majority basis.

Before the amendments, Parliament of Kyrgyzstan consisted of 120 deputies elected for a five-year term according to party lists.

