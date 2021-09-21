Kyrgz woman, son found dead at Delhi flat

According to sources, preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman, identified as Myskal Zhumabaeva, had an argument with her husband Vinay Chauhan on Monday night at their residence in Greater Kailash. Soon after the argument, Chauhan left the house to meet a friend.

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) A Kyrgyz woman and her son, both nationals of the Central Asian country, were found dead with stab wounds at a flat here on Tuesday, police said.

As Myskal was not feeling well, she called her friend Matluba Madusmonova, an Uzbek national living in Kalkaji, for help and was taken to a hospital.

Sources said that later Myskal was brought back to Matluba's residence where both Myskal and her infant son were found dead in the morning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that there were stab wounds on the victims' bodies.

Police have sealed the flat for the investigation while the dead bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The police said a case under relevant sections has been registered and further probe is on.

