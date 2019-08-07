L-G for filling of Delhi government vacancies

"Reviewed status of vacancies in various cadres of Delhi Government like Health, FSL and Delhi Fire Services. Directed to expedite promotions to fill post and streamline direct recruitment through a time-bound action plan," the LG tweeted.

There are a large number of vacancies in various Delhi government departments, for which the city government has informed the L-G a number of times and demanded them to be filled.

Delhi being a Union Territory, the power of 'Services', which also includes transfer and posting, lies with the Lt. Governor.