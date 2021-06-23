L-G notifies Delhi govt's ex-gratia policy to compensate Covid deaths

The scheme – ‘Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' - will provide immediate financial relief in case of death of a family member due to Covid-19.

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has notified the Delhi government's proposed compensation policy which will provide Rs 50,000 to the kin of those who lost their lives to Covid-19.

"The scheme shall come into force with the effect from the date of its publication in the Delhi gazette," a notification issued by department of social welfare of Delhi government stated.

Earlier in May, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that Delhi government would provide Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member.

He had also stated that the children who have lost both parents, or a single parent, due to Covid-19 will also be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 up to the age of 25 years. Also, the city government will take care of their education.

Under the policy, apart from the one-time payment of Rs 50,000, a sum of Rs 2,500 per month will be given to the families who have lost bread earners. One member of the family will also be considered for enrolment as a civil defence volunteer.

Parents who were dependent on their children (unmarried) will also be eligible for the assistance. There is no maximum income limit for this scheme.

While the monthly assistance will stop for children once they turn 25, for other beneficiaries, it will continue for life.

A notification issued in this regard stated that the process is to be coordinated by District Magistrates.

The documents required are proof of residence of both deceased and dependents, death certificate, Proof of Covid death as death must certified as Covid death (as per MHA data) or death within one month of testing Covid positive and verified by Health Department as Covid death.

Also documents establishing relationship between deceased and applicant with bank account details of the applicant.

In case of rejection of application by concerned DM, the applicant can file the grievance before the Divisional Commissioner.

--IANS

pd/kr