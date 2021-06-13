'L-G should put an end to wastage of food grains by the Kejriwal govt'

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri led a protest of BJP MLAs in the city food grains godown in Siraspur.

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) The Delhi BJP on Sunday appealed to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to put an end to the wastage of tonnes of food grains by the Chief Minister-led Arvind Kejriwal government which had been allocated by the Narendra Modi government.

The saffron party claimed that the food grains found stored there that were allotted to the Kejriwal government during the 2020 lockdown for distribution among the poor were now decaying in these godowns.

"The food grains had turned so bad that they were not fit for human consumption nor for the animals. We demand that a thorough probe should be ordered to probe this criminal wastage of food grains and responsibility should be fixed. We urge L-G Baijal to personally inspect the godowns and find out bungling in ration distribution," Bidhuri said.

BJP MLAs Vijendra Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Jeetendra Mahajan, Anil Vajpayee, Abhay Verma and Ajay Mahavar participated in the protest led by Bidhuri.

--IANS

ssb/sdr/