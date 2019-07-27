Lab technician commits suicide along with mother and wife inside Delhi IIT premises

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): A lab technician living inside the premises of IIT Delhi allegedly committed suicide along with his wife and mother here on Friday.



Police got information that the family was not able to contact Gulshan (lab technician) who was living with his wife and mother. When Police reached the spot, it found all three of them hanging from a fan in separate rooms.

No suicide note has been recovered from the site. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

During the initial course of the investigation, it has been revealed that the Gulshan got married a few months ago. Gulshan's family has been apprised of the developments. (ANI)