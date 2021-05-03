Labourer crushed to death by train in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, May 3 (IANS) One person was crushed to death on Monday by a train in the Kakapora area of J&K's Pulwama district.

Police said 30-year-old Mohammad Iqbal Dar, who was working as a labourer with the IRCON, was crushed by the train at '44 point' in Kakapora.

"He died on the spot. His body was taken for completion of legal formalities and inquest proceedings 174 CrPc have been initiated.