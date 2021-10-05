Labourer falls to death from under-construction building in Delhi

According to the police, information was received from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) about an injured labourer identified as Ashrul Haqe, a resident of Rajpur Khurd, Maidan Garhi, who had fallen from the 8th floor of an under-construction building and was rushed to the hospital by his friend.

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) A 19-year-old labourer died after falling from an under-construction building in Maidan Garhi area of the national capital, an official said here on Tuesday.

Ashrul was declared brought dead by doctors and the body was shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for post mortem proceedings.

The police said it was reported that the injured person was working as a labourer at the monkey crane at an under-construction building and had fallen while he was working on the crane.

The police investigated the accident site and other factors are being verified. The police have registered a case under sections 288 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code at the Maidan Garhi police station.

"An investigation has been initiated into the case and further probe is on," the official added.

