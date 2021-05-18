Labourer killed in Bihar for demanding pending wages

The incident happenned in Dev village under Sikarhatta police station when victim Vinod Rajwar went to the house of his employer Pintu Shah to ask for the labour charges. However, the latter allegedly beat him up and dumped him in a village pond leading to his death.

Patna, May 18 (IANS) A labourer in Bihar's Bhojpur district was allegedly killed on Tuesday after he demanded pending labour dues from his employer, an official said.

Amarjeet Kumar, the nephew of the victim said: "My uncle Vinod Rajwar was a labourer in the agricultural land of Shah. He had pending payment for his work. He went to Shah's house to ask for the payment. Instead of clearing the dues, Shah and his men brutally assaulted him until he became unconscious. The accused threw him in a nearby pond in an unconscious state where he died."

"We have recovered his body from the pond of Dev village and sent it for postmortem. Wounds with blunt instruments were visible on his body. We have registered an FIR against Shah under relevant sections of the IPC and efforts are on to nab him," said an investigating officer of Sikarhatta police station.

