  4. Labourer shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 17th, 2021, 22:30:03hrs
Representative Image

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): A labourer was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the Nehama area Kulgam district, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday.

"Terrorists shot dead a labourer from Bihar at Nehama, Kulgam district in South Kashmir. Security forces rushed to the area," informed the police.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier in the day, a policeman succumbed to injuries after being shot at by terrorists in the Kulgam district, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police. (ANI)

