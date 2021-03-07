Labourers fall from under construction building, one dead

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) One labour died and another injured after they fell from an under construction building in South Delhi's Hauz Khas, police said on Sunday.

"Inderjeet and Santosh who are working as a POP labour in under construction building at L-1/7 Hauz Khas enclave fell down from the balcony of the third floor of the said building on Saturday. Both were drunk," said Atul Thakur DCP South Delhi.