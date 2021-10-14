Labourers' kids to get education in Atal schools

Lucknow, Oct 14 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is all set to open Atal Residential Schools where children of labourers will be given free and quality education.

This will provide better, equal and accessible education to the underprivileged and deprived sections.

On Thursday, a state government spokesman said that the Atal Residential Schools are being built at each of the 18 divisional headquarters - Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Basti, Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Devipatan, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Agra, Saharanpur and Varanasi.