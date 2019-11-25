Ladakh: Defence Secy Ajay Kumar visits Indian Army formation in Daulat Beg Oldie

Ladakh [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Sunday visited Indian Army formations in Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh area, Indian Army officials said.

During his one day visit, Kumar interacted with senior Army leadership there about the issues faced by troops in extremely cold conditions there.



Kumar was appointed as the defence secretary in August this year.

Kumar, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre, was previously serving as the Secretary, Department of Defence Production.

In August this year, the government had revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Order in the Gazette of India dated October 31 signed by President Ram Nath Kovind stated that all the functions of the Government of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and all the powers vested in or exercisable by the Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. (ANI)

