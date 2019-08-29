Ladakh: Floral tribute paid to 13 jawans of BSF mountaineering expedition team

Ladakh [India], Aug 29 (ANI): On behalf of Director General, BSF, floral tributes were paid by a team of BSF officials, led by Abhinav Kumar, Inspector General, BSF Kashmir Frontier, to 13 jawans of BSF Mountaineering expedition team at Panamik village in Nubra Valley, Ladakh.

On August 27, 1995, the BSF mountaineering expedition team, comprising of 13 BSF mountaineers, sacrificed their lives while scaling Mt Saser Kangri.



The ceremony was attended by representatives from civil administration, police, prominent personalities of the area and locals of the village, read a statement from the BSF.

In this connection, BSF organised civic action program and distributed sports items and home utensils to civil people of Panamik. The event is organised on August 27 every year by the BSF at Panamik to pay homage and gratitude to BSF Jawans and to the locals of the area, who had provided all support to BSF rescue teams which had gone to locate the missing mountaineers.

"The aim of such expeditions is to encourage BSF personnel in the pursuit of adventurous outdoor sports. The services of these experienced mountaineers are gainfully utilized for specialized operations in high altitudes/snow bound areas, where the BSF is deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir," the statement read. (ANI)

