Ladakh: Lt Guv RK Mathur chairs Chamber of Industries Leh meet

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Nov 21 : Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Thursday chaired a meet with the president and members of Chamber of Industries Leh at Raj Niwas here.

Mathur had a detailed conversation concerning small-scale industries of the district and related issues with them.

He also assured them about the reforming industrial policies and modifications in the up and coming budget of 2020-21.



According to a press release issued by the Administration of Union Territory Ladakh, the upcoming budget of 2020-21 would boost the small-scale industries, encouraging entrepreneurial aspects, generating employment avenues, and promoting overall development of the region.

