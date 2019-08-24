Ladakh Buddhist outfit seeks protection in Kargil

The letter written by LBA president P.T. Kunzang accused Kargil resident Sheikh Nazir of instigating communal tension in the region.

Kunzang said the people of Ladakh and the Buddhist community have whole heartedly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to form a Union Territory, but certain elements in Kargil are opposing the move and are keen to align with the people of the Valley.

He said communal colour is being given to the issue by individuals such as Sheikh Nazir leading to a tense situation.

The LBA has requested the Home Ministry to take cognizance of the issue and warn people like Nazir against making it a communal issue. Kunzang said people of Ladakh are rejoicing at the fulfilment of long-pending desire to have a separate UT. After the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the UTs of Ladakh (including Kargil district) and Jammu and Kashmir.