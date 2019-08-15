Ladakh MP hoists Tricolour, calls it 'first Independence Day'

Attired in the traditional dark brown 'goucha' -- Ladakhi dress for men -- and donning dark sunglasses, Namgyal along with senior party leader Ram Madhav and others hoisted the Tricolour in Leh.

Later, a video of him dancing in delight along with other Ladakhi men went viral.

He also posted pictures on twitter of Buddhist monks of his native village Matho hoisting the national flag and saluting it.

"Buddhist Monks and people of my native village Matho hosting national flag celebrating 1st Independence Day after declaring Ladakh as Union Territory. Ladakh got independence from Kashmir," he tweeted with the hashtag FreedLadakhFromKashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the Tricolour has been hoisted "in each and every house" across Ladakh, which "symbolises the patriotism of the people and their unwavering commitment towards India". Earlier, he tweeted: "It is always an honour to celebrate Independence Day with the people of Ladakh. The presence of Shri Ram Madhav ji has made this celebration even more special accompanied with UT status. #NewLadakh."