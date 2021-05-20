Ladakh reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs

Leh (Ladakh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Ladakh reported 134 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 16,918, the Union Territory's health department informed on Thursday.



According to the health department's data, out of the total fresh cases, 124 cases were reported from Leh and 10 from Kargil.

With one fatality in the past 24 hours, the total death toll has climbed to 171, which includes 123 deaths in Leh and 48 in the Kargil district.

The total number of active cases in the union territory has reached 1,589, including 1,328 in Leh district and 261 in Kargil district.

A total of 127 patients discharged on Wednesday, including 96 in Leh and 31 in Kargil, taking the number of recoveries to 15,158, which accounted for over 90 per cent of the total cases.

Of the total 16,918 COVID-19 cases in the union territory, 13,934 are from Leh and 2,984 from Kargil.

Meanwhile, India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the third consecutive day as only 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded on Wednesday. (ANI)

