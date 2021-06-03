Ladakh reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs

Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Ladakh registered 91 new COVID-19 cases, 140 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours, the health department informed on Thursday.



Of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the officials said 73 were detected in Leh and 18 in Kargil.

The cumulative caseload stands at 18,841, including 17,119 recoveries, and 191 deaths.

According to the official data, there are 1,531 active cases out of which Leh district reported 1,320 active cases and 211 cases are in Kargil district.

A total of 137 people died due to the virus in Leh, 54 died in Kargil so far.

Treatment is currently being given to 98 patients and 1,038 patients are isolating inside their homes. (ANI)

