Lady doctor found mysteriously dead in Gurugram flat

Gurugram, Nov 20 (IANS) A 29-year old doctor lady doctor was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her apartment at Gurugram's sector 43 on Wednesday.

The deceased, Sonam Mor, was a doctor in Fortis Hospital in Gurugram. She was found lying on the floor inside the flat with a large number of tablets strewn on the bed.

The deceased's father, Onkar Lal Motis, alleged that her daughter's death was abetted by her in-laws, and especially by her husband Shikhar Mor, who is also a doctor in the AIIMS Trauma Center in Delhi.

"Soon after the marriage of my daughter in May 11, 2018, her husband and in-laws started harassing my daughter for dowry. I later learnt about her husband is a drug addict and he also forced my daughter to consume the same. Due to this, Sonam was once admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Center in May 2019," Motis said. According to him, after his daughter was discharged from the hospital, her in-laws and husband beat her brutally leading to fracture in the leg. "They asked me to take her from Delhi. Due to continuous harassment, she was not well both physically and mentally. She stayed with us in my house in Kota (Rajasthan) for around 2 months and came out of trauma. When she came to Delhi, her husband did not accept her. "Eventually, Sonam who was a doctor in the AIIMS Trauma Center, resigned from the job and joined Fortis Hospital Gurugram in September this year," Motis said. "I have a strong suspicion that she died due to the continuous torture of her husband and in-laws. I have appealed to local police to take strict action against them," he added. The police have taken cognisance and registered a case in the matter. "We have registered an FIR under IPC sections of 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) in Sushant Lok Police Station and the matter is under investigation. The police are investigating on the line of forcible entry into the flat and also waiting for the postmortem report. No suicide note was found," said Gurugram Police PRO Subhash Bokan. str/bc