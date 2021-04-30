Laggard Centre depriving youth of vaccination: Maha Congress

State Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that the Centre had announced the vaccination programme for people in the 18-44 age group from May 1.

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre for "delaying the youth vaccination programme" scheduled to be launched from May 1, the Maharashtra Congress slammed the government's failure over the inoculation drive while the BJP leaders indulge in blame-games.

"Unfortunately, this programme will not start at the national level as the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not provided adequate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines due to sluggish and zero-planning," said Sawant.

He said it was due to the government's indifference towards the vaccination that the working youth of the country will be denied a chance of the jab even as the whole world is undertaking vaccination on a war-footing.

Sawant said that the Modi regime shifted the responsibility of the 18-44 age group to the states and now the delay due to disruptions in vaccine supplies is taking a toll of young lives.

"The delays are not only in the 18-44 age group but also above 45 where people are suffering without adequate supplies of vaccines. Till date, the Centre has given 1,63,66,000 doses to Maharashtra of which 1,60,27000 have already been administered to the people by the state. Yet, many vaccination centres have been shut down due to shortage of vaccines," rued Sawant.

While Maharashtra has announced it will give the jabs free to all youth, due to non-availability the vaccination drive here has been put off to May-end with a similar situation in Madhya Pradesh, he pointed out.

"Instead of highlighting the Centre's haphazardness, the state BJP leaders are busy spreading canards against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which ranks top in the vaccination drive till date," said Sawant.

Meanwhile, state Congress President Nana Patole again appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to arrange for door-to-door vaccination to avoid long travel by the people, especially in far-flung rural areas.

For this, he suggested that the government could take the help of trained private healthcare personnel from NGOs and also rope in private hospitals.

Officials indicated that in view of the uncertainties of vaccine stocks, the state government may launch a 'token' inauguration of the massive inoculation drive for the estimated 5.50 crore people in the 18-44 age group on May 1 -- coinciding with the 61st Maharashtra Day celebrations and the International Labour Day.

