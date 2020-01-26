Lahaul-Spiti Dy Commissioner unfurls national flag at altitude of 10,000 feet

Keylong (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti KK Saroch unfurled the national flag at an altitude of over 10,000 feet here on the occasion of 71st Republic Day on Sunday.



To mark the occasion, the police also took out a march here.

India celebrated the day with grand celebrations in the national capital and across the country.

In Delhi, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry led the Republic Day parade on the Rajpath as the Parade Commander.

President Ram Nath Kovind unfurled the National Flag on the occasion and received the customary 21-gun salute.

The parade, which started at 10 am, continued for around 90 minutes and also included 22 tableaus of States, Union Territories and government departments.

A flypast by Mi-17 V5 choppers, Rudra and Dhruv advanced light helicopters was also performed at the event while the latest weapons and equipment were also showcased.

Sixteen marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para-Military Forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) and 13 military bands were also performed at the event. (ANI)

