Lahore hospitals run out of oxygen supply amid rising coronavirus cases

Lahore [Pakistan], April 13 (ANI): Amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, several Lahore hospitals have run out of oxygen supply on Monday.



About 1,100 coronavirus patients in government hospitals need oxygen, while almost 250 patients are on a ventilator, reported Geo News.

Mayo Hospitals's chief executive said that the situation will take a turn for the worst if oxygen cylinders are not supplied within the next three to four hours.

"The situation is bad and hospitals are utilising the available oxygen but if cylinders are not supplied to the hospitals within the next two or three hours, the situation will take a turn for the worse," said Mayo Hospital's Chief Executive in charge of coronavirus wards, Dr Asad Aslam.

Moreover, Government hospitals in Lahore is almost out of oxygen supply as protesters blocked roads due to religious party protest across Pakistan, reported Geo News.

Residents of various cities across were stuck in traffic jams today as a religious party held its protest in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, and other cities.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Health Punjab Nabeel Awan appealed to protesters of a religious party, who have blocked the roads, to cooperate with the authorities so that oxygen cylinders could be delivered to government hospitals in a timely fashion.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan had recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day in the current year.

According to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 114 people died from COVID-19 on Saturday. This was the sixth time in a row that the coronavirus induced deaths crossed the 100 mark in a single day. (ANI)

