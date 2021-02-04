Lahore:15-year old teenager raped, murdered over blocking suspects's friend on PUBG

Lahore [Pakistan], February 4 (ANI): Four men were arrested on charges of the rape and murder of a 15-year-old boy in Lahore's Raiwind, reported Geo News.

The suspects reportedly raped and murdered the teenager because he blocked a friend of the main suspect on the online PUBG game.



The Raiwind City Police said the suspects abducted the boy on January 13, reported Geo News.

They took the victim to Nankana Sahib, where he was first raped and then murdered. His body was later found in Sheikhupura.

The DNA sample of the suspect was sent to a forensic lab for further investigation, reported Geo News.

Investigations are underway.

In August, a report by the NGO Sahil had revealed that as many as 1,489 children, at least eight per day, were sexually abused in the first half of 2020 in the country. The victims included 785 girls and 704 boys, reported Dawn.

The abusers were acquaintances of the victims or victims' families in 822 cases while strangers were involved in 135 reported cases, according to the report titled 'Cruel Numbers'.

The report said that in 98 cases, the victims were between the age of one to five years; in 331 cases, they were between six and 10 years of age; while the largest number of cases (490) involved victims between 11 to 15 years of age. (ANI)

