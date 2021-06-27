Lakha Sidhana, others booked for Chandigarh protest

Chandigarh, June 27 (IANS) A day after tens of thousands of protesting farmers entered Chandigarh after breaking barricades and facing water cannons, the local police on Sunday booked gangster-turned-activist Lakhvir Singh, alias Lakha Sidhana, and Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, vice president of the Kirti Kissan Union.

A case under Sections 186, 188, 332, 353, 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered at Sector 17 police station.

The police said another case has been registered against Punjabi singer Jass Bajwa and actress Sonia Mann, who were also part of the protest march.

The farm activists and leaders marched into Chandigarh on Saturday to submit a memorandum to revoke the three farm legislations to the Punjab Governor.

