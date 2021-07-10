Lakhimpur Kheri case: 2 held, 6 cops suspended after NCW wrote to DG

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Two men have been held and 6 cops have been suspended after the National Commission for Women (NCW), taking suo motu congnisance of an incident wherein a woman was allegedly attacked and misbehaved when her sari was pulled in full public view in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, wrote to state's Director General of Police to take strict action against the culprits.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote the letter to the DG to immediately intervene in the matter and take strict action against the accused involved in the act, following which two men were arrested and six policemen were suspended.

Those arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police have been charged with assaulting and misbehaving with a woman candidate of the Samajwadi Party for the block pramukh election.

A supporter of the candidate was also allegedly manhandled and had her sari pulled by two men who were preventing her from participating in the nomination process on Thursday.

In a video of the incident two men could be briefly seen pulling the sari of the woman in full view outside the Pasgawan block compound in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Kheri police said an FIR was lodged for misbehaviour with a woman under Sections 147, 171 (F), 354, 392 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code. The charges include robbery, and assault intended to outrage the modesty of a woman.

--IANS

rak/skp/