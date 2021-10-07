Lakhimpur Kheri case: Minister's son summoned for questioning

Inspector General of Police Laxmi Singh said two persons are already being questioned in the case.

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 7 (IANS) The Lakhimpur Kheri police has summoned Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, for questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which nine persons, including four farmers, were killed.

A notice under CrPC 160 has been pasted at the Lakhimpur Kheri residence of Ashish Mishra and he has been asked to present himself at the crime branch office of the reserve police lines at 10.a.m. on Friday.

Ashish Mishra is the main accused in the violence that erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday and left eight dead.

Violence erupted when four farmers were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, including Ashish Mishra.

Farmers allege that the minister's son was in one of the cars that mowed the farmers. Ashish has been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the incident under IPC Section 302 (murder).

"If Ashish Mishra does not abide by the summons, legal procedure will be adopted," Singh said, but added that there was no time limit in the summons sent to Ashish.

Opposition parties have been demanding immediate arrest of the accused in the case and the matter has now been taken up by the Supreme Court which has asked the state government to submit a status report on Friday.

--IANS

amita/pgh