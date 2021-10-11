Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Ashish Mishra sent to 3-day police custody

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, who has been accused in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, has been sent to three-day police remand with conditions on Monday.



Ashish was arrested on October 9 after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The Uttar Pradesh Police will file an application before a court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday seeking custody of accused Ashish in the incident that claimed the lives of eight people earlier this month.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. (ANI)

