Lakhimpur Kheri incident: MoS Teni's son Ashish Mishra arrives at Crime Branch office

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni arrived at the Crime Branch office, Lakhimpur on Saturday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 in which eight people including four farmers were killed.



He was earlier summoned by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the probe in the matter.

Earlier, on Friday, Ajay Mishra Teni had said that his son was unable to report to police due to health reasons.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two accused in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)