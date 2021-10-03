Lakhimpur Kheri incident: My son wasn't present, 'anti-social elements provoked protesting farmers, pelted stones', says MoS Ajay Mishra

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): After Samyukta Kisan Morcha claimed that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the ‘unfortunate incident’.

"My son wasn't present at the spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. If my son would've been there, he wouldn't have come out alive," Teni added while elaborating about the incident.

"During Lakhimpur Kheri visit, our workers came to receive us amid farmers' protest. Some miscreants from agitating farmers started stone pelting on car and injured our driver. Due to this, our car got imbalanced and 2 people died coming under it. After this, our 3 workers were killed and cars were set on fire,"Teni told ANI in a phone call.

"They've killed people and damaged and torched cars. We have video evidence," he added.

He said that "four of our (BJP workers) workers were killed" and asserted that cases under section 302 will be lodged against the culprits.

"Our workers even did not have any fault. They were going to receive the chief guest. When our workers were going they started pelting stones on the vehicles. Our workers were beaten by dragging them out from the vehicles. They torched the cars.

We will lodge cases against the culprits," he added.

Emphasising about the presence of terrorist organisations during the farmers' protest, he said "Since the beginning of the farmers’ protests, several terrorist organisations were making attempts to disrupt the peace. Now people are making statements to do politics."

Meanwhile, UP Government has instructed ADG law and order Prashant Kumar and ACS (Agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi to visit the spot where the Lakhimpur incident took place.

Injured people were sent to the Lakhimpur Kheri District Hospital where two persons were declared brought dead.

"Two persons were brought dead to the hospital. One Tajinder Singh sustained injuries. He was given first aid but his condition is serious. We're referring him to another hospital," said Dr Lalit Kumar, District Hospital, Lakhimpur Kheri.

Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four persons.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha is able to confirm the deaths of four farmers at this point of time - Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60) and Gurvinder Singh (19). There are around 12 to 15 persons injured and hospitalised.

"Information is coming in from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh that the convoy of the Union MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni (most probably his son's vehicles) ran over protesting farmers who were on the roads carrying black flags to protest against his visit. It is reported that at least two farmers have been killed and SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk is seriously injured in this incident. As you are aware, protesting farmers had occupied the helipad in village Tikunia from the morning today, as part of this protest," reads the Samyukt Kisan Morcha statement.

"Reports indicate that one of the three farmers martyred in today's incidents was shot dead by Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish (Monu) Mishra, while the others have been run over by vehicles," a further statement said.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced that she will visit Lakhimpur Kheri tomorrow. (ANI)