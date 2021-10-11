Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, other Congress leaders observe 'maun vrat' in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Congress leaders including party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday observed 'maun vrat' (silent protest) at the Gandhi statue near Lucknow's Grand Post Office (GPO) demanding dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the post of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.



The demonstration in Lucknow was part of Congress' nationwide silent protest over the matter.

Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that comprises Congress, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also called for a statewide bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

"MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra was sent to three-day police remand with conditions," said SP Yadav, Prosecution Advocate today.

This comes ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh scheduled to take place in 2022.

BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7. (ANI)