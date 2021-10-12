Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take part in 'antim ardaas' of deceased farmers

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday to take part in the 'antim ardaas' of farmers who died in the violence there on October 3.



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Lakhimpur Kheri along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party leader Deepender Hooda and met families of deceased farmers earlier on October 6.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

