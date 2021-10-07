Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday urged the government to immediately "arrest the culprits of the Lakhimpur massacre".



Tikait in a tweet today said, "The government should immediately arrest the culprits of the Lakhimpur massacre."

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tikait said everyone should be allowed to meet the families of victims killed in the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri and also asked the government to arrest all the accused of killing the farmers within a week.

"Those who crushed people to death cannot be men nor can they be leaders. They were 'cold-hearted' people. The government has a week's time to arrest the culprits. If they fail to serve justice, then we will announce our next strategy after that," he said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to file a status report on who are the accused, against whom FIR is registered, and those arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Earlier Today, a five-member delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has left from Chandigarh for Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the kin of the victims in the incident. (ANI)