Lakhimpur Kheri incident: RJD attacks MoS Teni, seeks PM Modi's intervention

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha, on Friday, attacking MoS Ajay Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident said the ordinary people cannot feel safe if such people occupy the Home Ministry and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the matter.



"When such people occupy Home Ministry, ordinary people cannot feel safe at home," Jha told ANI.

Reacting to the reports of Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ashish Misha, not appearing before the UP police on Friday, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interfere in the matter.

"Minister's son who was supposed to appear at 10 o'clock is not to be seen yet. That tells you very clearly that Prime Minister must intervene... So I appeal to the Prime Minister, please intervene. This kind of message about India is going to the whole world. And people are raising questions on the idea of rule of law, which we thought we are proud of," said Rajya Sabha MP.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday pasted another notice outside the residence of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it on October 9.

Earlier on Thursday, Ashish Mishra was asked to appear before the UP police today. However, Ashish Mishra will not appear before the Uttar Pradesh Police today, sources said. Sources further informed that Ashish Mishra will present his version in connection with the case through his lawyers.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)