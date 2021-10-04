Lakhimpur Kheri incident should not be politicised: Ajay Bhatt

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Ensuring that the miscreants of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence will be punished, Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt on Monday said that the incident should not be politicised.



Speaking to ANI, Bhatt said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is looking into the incident and the miscreants will be punished in time.

"It is a very critical situation and we need to keep patience. Everyone should refrain from passing unnecessary provocative statements," he stated.

Reacting to Congress demanding for the investigation to be conducted under a sitting judge instead of a retired judge, the Minister said that the investigation is being conducted taking into consideration all the aspects and the accused will not be spared.

"It is a very unfortunate incident but this is not the time for unnecessary politics," he stated.

"At such a time, all of us should be united. Opposition and the ruling party are the pillars of democracy. In such circumstances, we need to be careful," he added.

Bhatt further said that Adityanath is personally looking into this matter and his statement represents the party's statement.

Speaking on Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's denial of his son being guilty of the incident, Bhatt said, "His statement is true. We all should support him."

As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

