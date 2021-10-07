Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Sidhu threatens to go on hunger strike 'if arrests are not made'

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday demanded the arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son and threatens to go on hunger strike from tomorrow.



The Congress leader while leading a march to Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh said, "If arrests are not made or he (MoS Teni's son) doesn't join the investigation by tomorrow, then I will sit on hunger strike."

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh separately to the kin of four farmers who died in the Lakhimpur incident.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

